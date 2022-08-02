Press agenda on August 02

TÜRKİYE

ISTANBUL - Press briefing at Joint Coordination Center formed as part of Ukrainian grain exports deal.

US

NEW YORK - Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, to brief reporters at UN headquarters.

UZBEKISTAN

TASHKENT - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu will attend Türkiye-Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Trilateral Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Transport.

MALAYSIA

KUALA LUMPUR - US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Kuala Lumpur for second leg of Asian tour, stop in Taiwan expected in possible move that could escalate tensions with China.

SERBIA

BELGRADE - Following heightened border tensions between Serbia and Kosovo.

POLAND

WARSAW - Commemoration events for Roma Genocide Remembrance Day.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, grain deal, related international developments.

ETHIOPIA

ADDIS ABABA- UN Economic Commission for Africa to host Towards COP27: African Regional Forum on Climate Initiatives to Finance Climate Action and the SDGs.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following ongoing sit-in staged by supporters of Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr at Iraqi parliament against Iran-affiliated Shia political umbrella, amid local and international calls for de-escalation.