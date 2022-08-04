Press agenda on August 04

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

TAIWAN

TAIPEI - Following developments as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan escalates tension between US and China.

TÜRKİYE

ISTANBUL - Delegation from Joint Coordination Center in Türkiye's Istanbul to inspect 'Razoni', the first grain ship to leave Ukraine since the start of the war with Russia.

US

WASHINGTON - US Senate to vote on ratification of Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership bids.

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden to deliver remarks at inaugural meeting of interagency Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access.

WASHINGTON - Highland Park mass shooting suspect Robert Crimo to appear in court for arraignment.

UK

LONDON - UK Conservative leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to speak at event in Cardiff.

GERMANY

FRANKFURT - Lufthansa and trade union Ver.di to hold new round of wage negotiations.

CAMBODIA

PHNOM PENH - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to deliver opening speech at Türkiye-ASEAN Fourth Sectoral Dialogue Partnership Trilateral Meeting.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, grain deal, related international developments.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following developments amid heightened tensions as supporters of Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr continue protests, sit-in in Green Zone.

TUNISIA

TUNIS - Leader of Ennahda party Rachid Ghannouchi to be interrogated by Tunisian National Guard.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – TurkStat to release Türkiye’s July inflation data.

PARIS - Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to share inflation figures for June.

BERLIN - Germany’s trade balance figures for June to be released by statistical office Destatis.

LUXEMBOURG - Eurostat to announce Eurozone retail sales for June.

