TAIWAN
TAIPEI - Following developments as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan escalates tension between US and China.
TÜRKİYE
ISTANBUL - Delegation from Joint Coordination Center in Türkiye's Istanbul to inspect 'Razoni', the first grain ship to leave Ukraine since the start of the war with Russia.
US
WASHINGTON - US Senate to vote on ratification of Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership bids.
WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden to deliver remarks at inaugural meeting of interagency Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access.
WASHINGTON - Highland Park mass shooting suspect Robert Crimo to appear in court for arraignment.
UK
LONDON - UK Conservative leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to speak at event in Cardiff.
GERMANY
FRANKFURT - Lufthansa and trade union Ver.di to hold new round of wage negotiations.
CAMBODIA
PHNOM PENH - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to deliver opening speech at Türkiye-ASEAN Fourth Sectoral Dialogue Partnership Trilateral Meeting.
UKRAINE
KYIV - Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, grain deal, related international developments.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Following developments amid heightened tensions as supporters of Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr continue protests, sit-in in Green Zone.
TUNISIA
TUNIS - Leader of Ennahda party Rachid Ghannouchi to be interrogated by Tunisian National Guard.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA – TurkStat to release Türkiye’s July inflation data.
PARIS - Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to share inflation figures for June.
BERLIN - Germany’s trade balance figures for June to be released by statistical office Destatis.
LUXEMBOURG - Eurostat to announce Eurozone retail sales for June.
Press agenda on August 04
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
TAIWAN
YORUM EKLE