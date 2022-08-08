Press agenda on August 08

PALESTINE
GAZA - Following developments on cease-fire deal between Israel, Palestinian group Islamic Jihad that came after three days of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.
TÜRKİYE
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet with Turkish diplomats who will be attending 13th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara.
US
WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden to visit flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky, meet with families affected by devastation.
WASHINGTON - UN Security Council to hold closed consultations on situation in Gaza Strip.
GREECE
ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expected to make statement over surveillance scandal that targeted PASOK leader, two prominent journalists.
UKRAINE
KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, grain deal, related international developments.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA - Turkish Airport Authority to release airport statistics for July.