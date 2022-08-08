Press agenda on August 08

PALESTINE

GAZA - Following developments on cease-fire deal between Israel, Palestinian group Islamic Jihad that came after three days of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet with Turkish diplomats who will be attending 13th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara.

US

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden to visit flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky, meet with families affected by devastation.

WASHINGTON - UN Security Council to hold closed consultations on situation in Gaza Strip.

GREECE

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expected to make statement over surveillance scandal that targeted PASOK leader, two prominent journalists.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, grain deal, related international developments.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Airport Authority to release airport statistics for July.