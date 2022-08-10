Press agenda on August 10

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet his Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor to discuss bilateral ties, Türkiye's EU membership process, regional and international issues.

ANKARA - Erdogan also to separately meet with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

PALESTINE

GAZA - Following developments on cease-fire deal between Israel, Palestinian group Islamic Jihad that came after three days of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to sign legislation improving healthcare for US service members exposed to toxic fumes and harmful chemicals from burn pits.

GERMANY

MUNICH - Ver.di trade union to stage strike at Munich Airport over pay dispute with ground services company Swissport Losch.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, grain deal, related international developments.

THE ECONOMY

BERLIN - Federal statistical bureau Destatis to share July inflation data.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Insitute to reveal unemployment figures for June.