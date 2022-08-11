Press agenda on August 11

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

UNITED NATIONS

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting at Russia’s request to discuss situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

DENMARK

COPENHAGEN - Defense ministers of 17 countries, including US, UK, Denmark and Poland, to take part in international donor conference to discuss military support for Ukraine.

UK

LONDON - UK Conservative leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to speak at event in Cheltenham.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to hold news conference on domestic and international issues.

PALESTINE

GAZA - Following developments related to cease-fire deal between Israel, Palestinian group Islamic Jihad after latest Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, grain deal, related international developments.

