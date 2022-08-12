Press agenda on August 12

US

WASHINGTON – US House of Representatives to vote on Democrats' climate, health package.

GERMANY

BERLIN – German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach to hold news conference on coronavirus situation, planned measures.

PALESTINE

GAZA – Following developments related to cease-fire deal between Israel, Palestinian group Islamic Jihad after latest Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

UKRAINE

KYIV – Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, grain deal, related international developments.

THE ECONOMY

LONDON – UK's statistical office to share gross domestic product data for 2nd quarter.

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to share retail trade, turnover and industrial production indices for June.

LUXEMBOURG – European statistical department to share industrial production figures for June.