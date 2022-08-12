Press agenda on August 12

US
WASHINGTON – US House of Representatives to vote on Democrats' climate, health package.
GERMANY
BERLIN – German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach to hold news conference on coronavirus situation, planned measures.
PALESTINE
GAZA – Following developments related to cease-fire deal between Israel, Palestinian group Islamic Jihad after latest Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.
UKRAINE
KYIV – Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, grain deal, related international developments.
THE ECONOMY
LONDON – UK's statistical office to share gross domestic product data for 2nd quarter.
ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to share retail trade, turnover and industrial production indices for June.
LUXEMBOURG – European statistical department to share industrial production figures for June.