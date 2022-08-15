Press agenda on August 15

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend meeting of AK Party’s provincial heads at party headquarters before participating in event at ATO Congresium to mark 21st anniversary of his party’s foundation.
PALESTINE
GAZA - Following developments related to cease-fire deal between Israel, Palestinian group Islamic Jihad after latest Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.
UKRAINE
KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, grain deal, and related international developments.
NORWAY
OSLO - Prime ministers of Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland to gather for a Nordic Council meeting to discuss regional issues, defense cooperation. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also be present for part of the program.
IRAN
TEHRAN - Iran's foreign ministry spokesman to hold briefing.
KENYA
NAIROBI - Following developments in Kenya as week after general elections the country's president is yet to be announced.
THE US
WASHINGTON – New Mexico Muslim killings suspect Muhammed Syed to appear in court for detention hearing.
WASHINGTON – Turkish delegation to discuss potential sale of F-16’s with Biden administration.
UNITED NATIONS – UN Security Council to discuss situation in Yemen.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA – Finance and Treasury Ministry to announce Central Government Budget Balance for July.