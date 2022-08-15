Press agenda on August 15

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend meeting of AK Party’s provincial heads at party headquarters before participating in event at ATO Congresium to mark 21st anniversary of his party’s foundation.

PALESTINE

GAZA - Following developments related to cease-fire deal between Israel, Palestinian group Islamic Jihad after latest Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, grain deal, and related international developments.

NORWAY

OSLO - Prime ministers of Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland to gather for a Nordic Council meeting to discuss regional issues, defense cooperation. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also be present for part of the program.

IRAN

TEHRAN - Iran's foreign ministry spokesman to hold briefing.

KENYA

NAIROBI - Following developments in Kenya as week after general elections the country's president is yet to be announced.

THE US

WASHINGTON – New Mexico Muslim killings suspect Muhammed Syed to appear in court for detention hearing.

WASHINGTON – Turkish delegation to discuss potential sale of F-16’s with Biden administration.

UNITED NATIONS – UN Security Council to discuss situation in Yemen.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Finance and Treasury Ministry to announce Central Government Budget Balance for July.