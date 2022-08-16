Press agenda on August 16

TÜRKİYE
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet with visiting Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at presidential complex.
ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics to discuss bilateral ties, Türkiye's EU accession process, cooperation within NATO, regional and international developments.
US
WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden to sign Democrats' climate, health care package into law.
GERMANY
BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for talks on bilateral issues, recent developments in Middle East.
UK
LONDON - UK Conservative leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to face off in election debate in Perth.
PALESTINE
GAZA - Following developments related to cease-fire deal between Israel, Palestinian group Islamic Jihad after latest Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.
UKRAINE
KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, grain deal, and related international developments.
ECONOMY
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release July house sales data.
ANKARA - Türkiye's Central Bank to share June figures on outstanding loans received from abroad by private sector.
BERLIN - Germany's ZEW economic sentiment index for May to be unveiled.