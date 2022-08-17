Press agenda on August 17

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg to hold separate meetings with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint press conference with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev.

US

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani to testify before special grand jury investigating whether ex-president and his allies violated law in their bid to overturn 2020 election results in Georgia.

UK

LONDON - UK Conservative leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to face off in election debate in Belfast.

PALESTINE

GAZA - Following developments related to cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian group Islamic Jihad after latest Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, grain deal, and related international developments.

THE ECONOMY

LUXEMBOURG - European statistical office to release GDP and unemployment figures for Q2 2022.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to release short-term external debt data for June.