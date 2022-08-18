Press agenda on August 18

UKRAINE

LVIV - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pay 1-day working visit to Lviv, to meet Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

KYIV - Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, grain deal, and related international developments.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to meet Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti for talks to improve relations, prevent new border tensions.

US

WASHINGTON - Hearing to take place to consider arguments for and against unsealing search warrant affidavit detailing probable cause that Department of Justice had to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

WASHINGTON - Daesh/ISIS ‘Beatle’ El Shafee Elsheikh to be sentenced after he was found guilty of multiple terror-related offenses in April.

WASHINGTON - Accused Salman Rushdie attacker Hadi Matar to make second court appearance.

UK

LONDON- Railway workers to stage 24-hour strike in a row over job security, pay, working conditions.

PALESTINE

GAZA - Following developments related to cease-fire deal between Israel, Palestinian group Islamic Jihad after latest Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

ECONOMY

ANKARA - Monetary Policy Committee of Turkish Central Bank to announce decision on interest rates.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to release international investment position for Q2.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to reveal international reserves, foreign currency liquidity for July.

LUXEMBOURG - Eurostat to share inflation data for July.