Press agenda on August 22

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair Cabinet meeting at Presidential Complex.

UKRAINE

KYIV – Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, grain deal, and related international developments.

SPAIN

SANTANDER – EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to discuss international issues with academics and journalists.

US

UNITED NATIONS – UN chief Antonio Guterres to address Security Council on international peace and security efforts.

EGYPT

CAIRO – Egypt to host 5-nation Arab summit with leaders of Jordan, UAE, Bahrain and Iraq.

CAIRO – Following visit of Israel’s internal security service Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, who is in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials.

LEBANON

BEIRUT – Following indirect talks between Israel and Lebanon on maritime demarcation deal.

IRAN

TEHRAN – Following developments in ongoing talks to revive 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Culture and Tourism Ministry to release foreign arrivals data for July.

ANKARA – Treasury and Finance Ministry to release government debt stock figures for July.