Press agenda on August 22

TÜRKİYE
ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair Cabinet meeting at Presidential Complex.
UKRAINE
KYIV – Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, grain deal, and related international developments.
SPAIN
SANTANDER – EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to discuss international issues with academics and journalists.
US
UNITED NATIONS – UN chief Antonio Guterres to address Security Council on international peace and security efforts.
EGYPT
CAIRO – Egypt to host 5-nation Arab summit with leaders of Jordan, UAE, Bahrain and Iraq.
CAIRO – Following visit of Israel’s internal security service Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, who is in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials.
LEBANON
BEIRUT – Following indirect talks between Israel and Lebanon on maritime demarcation deal.
IRAN
TEHRAN – Following developments in ongoing talks to revive 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA – Culture and Tourism Ministry to release foreign arrivals data for July.
ANKARA – Treasury and Finance Ministry to release government debt stock figures for July.