Press agenda on August 23

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas at presidential complex.

UNITED NATIONS

UNITED NATIONS - UN Security Council to discuss situation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to participate in second summit of Crimea Platform via video link.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to meet with Icelandic counterpart Thordis Gylfadottir for talks on regional issues.

UK

BIRMINGHAM - Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to speak at Birmingham hustings event as Conservative Party leadership race continues.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to release August consumer confidence figures.

ANKARA - US-based financial services company S&P Global to announce provisional August Manufacturing PMI data for eurozone, Germany, UK, US.

WASHINGTON - US Department of Commerce to release figures on new home sales in July.