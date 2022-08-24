Press agenda on August 24

US
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden expected to announce decision on student loan cancellation.
WASHINGTON – Biden administration expected to announce $3 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine, including long-term training for Ukrainian troops.
UNITED NATIONS – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to brief Security Council on the situation in Ukraine.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to visit Canada.
UK
LONDON - Britain's Office for National Statistics to publish an analysis of the impact of economic sanctions on UK trade with Russia.
UKRAINE
KYIV – Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, grain deal, and related international developments.
THE ECONOMY
WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department's Census Bureau to announce Durable Goods Orders for July
MOSCOW - Federal Service for State Statistics (Rosstat) to announce Russia's industrial production for July