Press agenda on August 24

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden expected to announce decision on student loan cancellation.

WASHINGTON – Biden administration expected to announce $3 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine, including long-term training for Ukrainian troops.

UNITED NATIONS – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to brief Security Council on the situation in Ukraine.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to visit Canada.

UK

LONDON - Britain's Office for National Statistics to publish an analysis of the impact of economic sanctions on UK trade with Russia.

UKRAINE

KYIV – Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, grain deal, and related international developments.

THE ECONOMY

WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department's Census Bureau to announce Durable Goods Orders for July

MOSCOW - Federal Service for State Statistics (Rosstat) to announce Russia's industrial production for July