Press agenda on August 25

TÜRKİYE

BITLIS - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ceremonies to mark 951st anniversary of Victory of Malazgirt.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit military training facility in Oldenburg, where Ukrainian soldiers are receiving training from German experts.

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - End of mandate press conference by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to be followed.

UK

LONDON - Home Office to release quarterly immigration statistics.

NORWICH - Conservative Party leadership race to continue with Norwich debate.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, efforts for peace, grain deal, and related international developments.

US

WASHINGTON - US Justice Department faces noon deadline to file redacted version of search warrant affidavit that led to FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

UNITED NATIONS - UN Security Council to discuss Israel-Palestine situation.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to share road motor vehicles figures for July.

BERLIN - Destatis to announce Germany's 2nd quarter GDP growth final reading.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to reveal capacity utilization rate for manufacturing sector in August.

MUNICH - Research institution Ifo Institute for Economic Research to announce Germany’s Business Climate Index for August.

WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department to announce 2nd quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth final reading.