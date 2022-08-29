Press agenda on August 29

SLOVENIA

BLED - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend 17th Bled Strategic Forum.

CZECH REPUBLIC

PRAGUE - EU defense ministers to meet in Prague to discuss military support for Ukraine.

PRAGUE - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala for talks on bilateral ties, regional issues.

US

WASHINGTON - NASA to launch unmanned Artemis I mission in crucial step for US space agency’s plans for future crewed lunar exploration.

WASHINGTON - UN Security Council to discuss political and humanitarian situation in Syria.

WASHINGTON - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Afghanistan.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, peace efforts, Istanbul grain shipment deal, and related international developments.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI - Following clashes between rival militias in Libyan capital.

ISRAEL

TEL AVIV - Prime Minister Yair Lapid to meet head of opposition bloc Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss possible revival of Iran nuclear deal.

LEBANON

BEIRUT - Following latest developments after Israel decided to delay drilling in Karish gas field.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release Economic Confidence Index for August and Trade Balance for July.