Press agenda on August 29

SLOVENIA
BLED - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend 17th Bled Strategic Forum.
CZECH REPUBLIC
PRAGUE - EU defense ministers to meet in Prague to discuss military support for Ukraine.
PRAGUE - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala for talks on bilateral ties, regional issues.
US
WASHINGTON - NASA to launch unmanned Artemis I mission in crucial step for US space agency’s plans for future crewed lunar exploration.
WASHINGTON - UN Security Council to discuss political and humanitarian situation in Syria.
WASHINGTON - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Afghanistan.
UKRAINE
KYIV - Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, peace efforts, Istanbul grain shipment deal, and related international developments.
LIBYA
TRIPOLI - Following clashes between rival militias in Libyan capital.
ISRAEL
TEL AVIV - Prime Minister Yair Lapid to meet head of opposition bloc Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss possible revival of Iran nuclear deal.
LEBANON
BEIRUT - Following latest developments after Israel decided to delay drilling in Karish gas field.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release Economic Confidence Index for August and Trade Balance for July.