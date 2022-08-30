Press agenda on August 30

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA - Türkiye to celebrate centenary of Victory Day, marking it with events across country, world.

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD - Following developments regarding flood disasters caused by monsoon rains.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to visit Pennsylvania to address steps to further reduce gun violence.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to hold briefings on UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

NEW YORK - UN Relief and Works Agency’s New York Office Director Greta Gunnarsdottir to brief Committee on Exercise of Inalienable Rights of Palestinian People.

NEW YORK - Julien Harneis, resident and humanitarian coordinator for the UN in Pakistan, to brief reporters on impacts of floods in Pakistan, UN appeal.

CZECH REPUBLIC

PRAGUE - EU defense, foreign ministers to hold meetings to discuss military support for Ukraine, international issues.

UK

LONDON - Foreign Secretary and Conservative Party leadership contender Liz Truss to give interview to BBC News.

LEBANON

BEIRUT - Following latest developments after Israel decided to delay drilling in Karish gas field.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, peace efforts, Istanbul grain shipment deal, and related international developments.

THE ECONOMY

BERLIN - Germany’s statistical office to share provisional inflation data for August.

BRUSSELS - European Commission to announce euro area consumer confidence final reading for August.

SPORTS

NEW YORK - Following US Open tennis tournament.