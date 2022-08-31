Press agenda on August 31

PAKISTAN
ISLAMABAD - Following developments as record-breaking floods have caused massive destruction, killed more than 1,160 people, and affected over 33 million since mid-June.
CZECH REPUBLIC
PRAGUE - EU foreign ministers to hold informal meeting to discuss support for Ukraine and international issues.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to hold news conference on energy and security issues after two-day Cabinet meeting.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Following developments amid political turmoil and violent protests in the country.
UKRAINE
KYIV - Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, peace efforts, Istanbul grain shipment deal, and related international developments.
LIBYA
TRIPOLI - Following clashes between rival militias in Libya’s capital.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release GDP figures for second quarter of 2022.
PARIS - France to announce GDP figures for second quarter of 2022.
BERLIN - German Federal Statistical Office to release unemployment data for August.
LUXEMBOURG - EU’s statistical office to announce preliminary inflation data for August.
MOSCOW - Russia’s statistical authority to release unemployment data.