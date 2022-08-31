Press agenda on August 31

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD - Following developments as record-breaking floods have caused massive destruction, killed more than 1,160 people, and affected over 33 million since mid-June.

CZECH REPUBLIC

PRAGUE - EU foreign ministers to hold informal meeting to discuss support for Ukraine and international issues.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to hold news conference on energy and security issues after two-day Cabinet meeting.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following developments amid political turmoil and violent protests in the country.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, peace efforts, Istanbul grain shipment deal, and related international developments.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI - Following clashes between rival militias in Libya’s capital.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release GDP figures for second quarter of 2022.

PARIS - France to announce GDP figures for second quarter of 2022.

BERLIN - German Federal Statistical Office to release unemployment data for August.

LUXEMBOURG - EU’s statistical office to announce preliminary inflation data for August.

MOSCOW - Russia’s statistical authority to release unemployment data.