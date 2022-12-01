Press agenda on December 1

GERMANY
BERLIN - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to deliver speech at Berlin Security Conference.
BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz Scholz to meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for talks on international security issues.
TÜRKİYE
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair National Security Council meeting.
POLAND
LODZ - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Ministerial Council meeting.
IRELAND
DUBLIN - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to meet Prime Minister Michael Martin, address Irish parliament.
UK
LONDON - US citizen Anne Sacoolas to be sentenced for causing 2019 death of Harry Dunn by careless driving.
US
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to host joint White House press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.
NEW YORK - India's UN Envoy Ruchira Kamboj to hold press conference as India takes over presidency of UN Security Council for month of December.
THE ECONOMY
BERLIN - Destatis to release German retail sales figures.
LUXEMBOURG - Eurostat to post unemployment data.