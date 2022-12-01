Press agenda on December 1

​​​​​GERMANY

BERLIN - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to deliver speech at Berlin Security Conference.

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz Scholz to meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for talks on international security issues.

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair National Security Council meeting.

POLAND

LODZ - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Ministerial Council meeting.

IRELAND

DUBLIN - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to meet Prime Minister Michael Martin, address Irish parliament.

UK

LONDON - US citizen Anne Sacoolas to be sentenced for causing 2019 death of Harry Dunn by careless driving.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to host joint White House press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

NEW YORK - India's UN Envoy Ruchira Kamboj to hold press conference as India takes over presidency of UN Security Council for month of December.

THE ECONOMY

BERLIN - Destatis to release German retail sales figures.

LUXEMBOURG - Eurostat to post unemployment data.