Press agenda on December 10

TURKEY
ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend opening session of 16th conference of Parliamentary Union of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (ISIPAB) at Dolmabahce Palace.
ISTANBUL – Erdogan also to receive Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.
ISTANBUL – Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop to address participants of ISIPAB conference, meet counterparts from United Arab Emirates, Algeria, and Yemen.
ANKARA – Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to study and stem new omicron coronavirus variant.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW – Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov to hold press briefing about US-Russian relations.
MOSCOW – First meeting of new 3+3 format for South Caucasus to be held with participation of deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Iran.
BELARUS
MINSK – Following ongoing migrant crisis at Belarus-Poland border.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release unemployment data for October.
WASHINGTON – US Department of Labor to announce consumer price index for November.
MICHIGAN – University of Michigan to reveal consumer sentiment and expectations for December.