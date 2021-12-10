Press agenda on December 10

TURKEY

ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend opening session of 16th conference of Parliamentary Union of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (ISIPAB) at Dolmabahce Palace.

ISTANBUL – Erdogan also to receive Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

ISTANBUL – Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop to address participants of ISIPAB conference, meet counterparts from United Arab Emirates, Algeria, and Yemen.

ANKARA – Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to study and stem new omicron coronavirus variant.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov to hold press briefing about US-Russian relations.

MOSCOW – First meeting of new 3+3 format for South Caucasus to be held with participation of deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Iran.

BELARUS

MINSK – Following ongoing migrant crisis at Belarus-Poland border.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release unemployment data for October.

WASHINGTON – US Department of Labor to announce consumer price index for November.

MICHIGAN – University of Michigan to reveal consumer sentiment and expectations for December.