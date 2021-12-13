Press agenda on December 13

TURKEY

ISTANBUL - Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop to give speech at panel discussion on Islamophobia in Europe held for Dec. 10, Human Rights Day.

ANKARA - Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to study and stem new omicron coronavirus variant.

ITALY

VENICE - Turkey's Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul to attend justice ministers' meeting of Council of Europe.

UAE

ABU DHABI - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to meet with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

SPORTS

NYON, Switzerland - Following UEFA Champions League last 16, UEFA Europa League and Conference League knockout round playoff draws

ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to announce industrial production, retail sales and turnover indices for October

ANKARA - Turkey’s Central Bank to reveal balance of payments data for October