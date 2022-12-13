Press agenda on December 13

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - EU energy ministers to hold extraordinary meeting to discuss gas price cap.

US

WASHINGTON - Three-day US-Africa Leaders' Summit with 49 regional leaders, African Union chief to begin.

WASHINGTON - US attorney for Southern District of New York to unseal indictment against disgraced FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to hold consultations on situation in Yemen.

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to address Peace, Security, and Governance Forum.

FRANCE

PARIS - France, Ukraine to hold bilateral conference to mobilize French companies to help with civilian resilience in Ukraine through winter.

UK

LONDON - Around 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union to go on strike

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to head to Turkmen city of Awaza for trilateral Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan summit. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to accompany Erdogan, attend summit preparatory meeting.

ANKARA - Erdogan also to receive Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of Russia's State Duma.

GERMANY

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for talks on bilateral ties, international issues.