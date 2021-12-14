Press agenda on December 14

TURKEY

ANKARA - Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to study and stem new omicron coronavirus variant.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to hold joint news conference following their meeting at NATO headquarters.

UK

LONDON - House of Commons to vote on government’s ‘Plan B’ measures against coronavirus to curb spread of the omicron variant.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

DUBAI - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold talks with UAE officials, meet with Turkish businesspeople as well as visit Turkey pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release house sales statistics for November.

BRUSSELS - Eurostat to share industrial production data for October.

WASHINGTON - US Labor Department to announce Producer Price Index for November.