Press agenda on December 14

TURKEY
ANKARA - Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to study and stem new omicron coronavirus variant.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to hold joint news conference following their meeting at NATO headquarters.
UK
LONDON - House of Commons to vote on government’s ‘Plan B’ measures against coronavirus to curb spread of the omicron variant.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
DUBAI - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold talks with UAE officials, meet with Turkish businesspeople as well as visit Turkey pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.
ECONOMY
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release house sales statistics for November.
BRUSSELS - Eurostat to share industrial production data for October.
WASHINGTON - US Labor Department to announce Producer Price Index for November.