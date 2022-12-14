Press agenda on December 14

US
WASHINGTON - House of Representatives to vote on 1-week spending bill to avert government shutdown.
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks at US-Africa Business Forum.
WASHINGTON - UN General Assembly to adopt “zero waste” draft resolution presented by Türkiye.
WASHINGTON - US Federal Reserve to announce key interest rate.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - Heads of state and government to convene for EU-ASEAN summit.
TURKMENISTAN
AWAZA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, and Turkmen leader Serdar Berdimuhamedov to meet for tripartite summit to address steps to further deepen cooperation.
AWAZA - Erdogan to hold bilateral talks on sidelines of summit.
FRANCE
PARIS - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought award ceremony.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to address lawmakers before heading to Brussels to attend EU leaders summit.
UK
LONDON - RMT union railway workers to continue their strike over pay.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to hold regular meeting with government members via videoconference.
MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold weekly news conference.
THE ECONOMY
LUXEMBOURG - European statistical institute to release industrial production data.