Press agenda on December 14

US

WASHINGTON - House of Representatives to vote on 1-week spending bill to avert government shutdown.

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks at US-Africa Business Forum.

WASHINGTON - UN General Assembly to adopt “zero waste” draft resolution presented by Türkiye.

WASHINGTON - US Federal Reserve to announce key interest rate.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - Heads of state and government to convene for EU-ASEAN summit.

TURKMENISTAN

AWAZA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, and Turkmen leader Serdar Berdimuhamedov to meet for tripartite summit to address steps to further deepen cooperation.

AWAZA - Erdogan to hold bilateral talks on sidelines of summit.

FRANCE

PARIS - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought award ceremony.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to address lawmakers before heading to Brussels to attend EU leaders summit.

UK

LONDON - RMT union railway workers to continue their strike over pay.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to hold regular meeting with government members via videoconference.

MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold weekly news conference.

THE ECONOMY

LUXEMBOURG - European statistical institute to release industrial production data.