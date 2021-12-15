Press agenda on December 15

TURKEY

ANKARA - Newly appointed envoys of Libya and United Arab Emirates to Turkey will present their credentials to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at presidential complex.

ANKARA - Erdogan also to receive Libyan delegation led by Fawzi al-Nuwayri, first deputy speaker of House of Representatives.

ANKARA - Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to study and stem new omicron coronavirus variant.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to travel to state of Kentucky to survey damage from deadly tornadoes.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

ABU DHABI - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold meeting with his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, Armenia, Azerbaijan to attend Eastern Partnership summit.

GERMANY

BERLIN - New Chancellor Olaf Scholz to address lawmakers on government’s work.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping via video conference.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry to announce central government budget balance table for November.

WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department to announce retail sales for November.

WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve to announce interest rate, economic projections.