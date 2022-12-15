Press agenda on December 15

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - EU leaders to convene for European Council summit.

BRUSSELS - UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to meet Maros Sefcovic, European Commission vice-president for interinstitutional relations and foresight.

UK

LONDON - National Health Service nurses from the Royal College of Nursing to stage first strike in union’s 106-year history.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to attend events on final day of US-Africa Leaders Summit.

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to hold press conference at end of US-Africa Leaders Summit.

WASHINGTON - Former US President Donald Trump to make "major announcement."

NEW YORK - Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to hold press conference.

WASHINGTON - Three men convicted of attempting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to be sentenced.

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold separate meetings and press conferences with his counterparts from Malta, Belgium.

GERMANY

BERLIN - German parliament to vote on new regulations regarding gas, electricity price caps.

THE ECONOMY

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank to announce interest rate decision.

ANKARA - Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry to release budget balance data.