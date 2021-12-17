Press agenda on December 17

TURKEY

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to separately host Nigerian, Somalian, Libyan, Central African Republic, Mauritanian, Ethiopian, Rwandan and Djiboutian leaders at Dolmabahce Palace. Erdogan to also attend dinner in honor of heads of states gathered for 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit.

ISTANBUL- Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to make opening speech at 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit.

ANKARA - Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to study and stem new omicron coronavirus variant.

HUNGARY

BUDAPEST - Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu to hold joint news conference with Hungarian counterpart Sandor Pinter.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to release Short Term External Debt Statistics for October.

ANKARA - Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges to share established and liquidated companies data for November.

LUXEMBOURG - European statistical department Eurostat to share inflation figures for November.