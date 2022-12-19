Press agenda on December 19

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - EU energy ministers will hold meeting on energy price caps.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden will host Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso at White House.

WASHINGTON - House committee probing Jan. 6 Capitol riot to issue criminal referrals to Justice Department.

NEW YORK - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will host year-end press conference.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council will discuss Palestinian question.

LATVIA

RIGA - Leaders from Joint Expeditionary Force will meet in Latvian capital.

UK

LONDON - Ministers from the Home Office will respond to questions from lawmakers in House of Commons.

LONDON - Parliament's Science and Technology Committee will release 'The Role of Hydrogen in Achieving Net Zero' report.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Jewish school to attend celebrations of Hannukah.

ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank will release county’s net investment position.

ANKARA - Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye will reveal data for new company launches.