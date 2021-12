Press agenda on December 20

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair Cabinet meeting.

ANKARA - President Erdogan, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold meetings with Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, followed by joint press conference by foreign ministers.

ANKARA - Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to study and stem new omicron coronavirus variant.

ISTANBUL - Turkish parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop, parliamentary delegation to arrive in Macedonia’s capital Skopje as part of 4-day official working visit to Macedonia, Serbia, and Montenegro.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to meet members of White House COVID-19 Response Team for discussions on latest developments related to omicron variant.

VIRGINIA - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet resettled Afghans and staff members and volunteers of local refugee assistance agencies in Alexandria, Virginia.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to announce international investment data for October.

ANKARA - Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry to release government debt figures for November.