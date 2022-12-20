Press agenda on December 20

UK
LONDON - Nurses from RCN union to stage 2nd day of national strike over pay disputes as big march in London planned.
LONDON - Health Secretary Steve Barclay to meet representatives from unions of health, ambulance workers.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Court expected to give verdict in trial of 97-year-old woman, who worked as secretary at Nazi concentration camp between 1943 and 1945.
TÜRKİYE
ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to address joint news conference with his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara.
US
WASHINGTON - House Ways and Means Committee to meet behind closed doors to consider whether to release former President Donald Trump's tax returns.
WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to host Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra.
NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border tension.
NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Afghanistan.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to reveal consumer confidence.
ANKARA - Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry to reveal central government's debt figures.
LUXEMBOURG - Eurostat to release current account deficit of EU.