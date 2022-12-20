Press agenda on December 20

UK

LONDON - Nurses from RCN union to stage 2nd day of national strike over pay disputes as big march in London planned.

LONDON - Health Secretary Steve Barclay to meet representatives from unions of health, ambulance workers.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Court expected to give verdict in trial of 97-year-old woman, who worked as secretary at Nazi concentration camp between 1943 and 1945.

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to address joint news conference with his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara.

US

WASHINGTON - House Ways and Means Committee to meet behind closed doors to consider whether to release former President Donald Trump's tax returns.

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to host Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border tension.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Afghanistan.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to reveal consumer confidence.

ANKARA - Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry to reveal central government's debt figures.

LUXEMBOURG - Eurostat to release current account deficit of EU.