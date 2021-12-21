Press agenda on December 21

TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend 2020 Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards Ceremony at Presidential Complex.
ANKARA - Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to stem new omicron coronavirus variant.
NORTH MACEDONIA
SKOPJE - Following Turkey’s Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop’s visit to North Macedonian capital, where he will meet counterpart Talat Xhaferi, be received by North Macedonian President, address country's parliament.
HUNGARY
BUDAPEST - Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend 6th meeting of Visegard Group.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to meet Romania’s Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca for talks on security affairs, regional issues.
US
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on status of country's fight against COVID-19.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to hold separate meetings of Russian Defense Ministry Board, Russian Security Council.
SOCHI - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with Bosnian counterpart Bisera Turkovic.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to hold videoconference with premiers of federal states on tougher restrictions to curb fast spreading omicron variant of coronavirus.
KAZAKHSTAN
NUR SULTAN - Following 17th round of Astana talks on Syria.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA - TurkStat to announce December consumer confidence index.
LUXEMBURG - Eurostat to reveal euro area consumer confidence for December.