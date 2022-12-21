Press agenda on December 21

US

WASHINGTON - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit US capital on first foreign trip since beginning of war with Russia, meet with President Joe Biden, address lawmakers.

WASHINGTON - House committee investigating Jan. 6 Capitol attack to release final report.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to hold meetings on renewal of cross-border aid mechanism from Türkiye to Syria, gang violence and deployment of foreign forces in Haiti, vote on draft resolution demanding military junta in Myanmar release political prisoners.

UK

LONDON - Over 10,000 ambulance staff in England, Wales from GMB union to go on strike in ongoing dispute over pay.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to chair expanded meeting of Defense Ministry Board, where Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu to present report.

MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to take part in Council of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) via videoconference.

EAST CHINA SEA - Russia, China to launch joint naval 'Maritime Interaction' exercises to continue until Dec. 27.

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall to discuss bilateral ties, steps to enhance cooperation.