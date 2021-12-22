Press agenda on December 22

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend parliamentary group meeting of his Justice and Development (AK) Party.

ANKARA - Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to stem new omicron coronavirus variant.



SERBIA

BELGRADE - Turkey’s Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop to meet Serbia's president, prime minister, also to hold joint conference with Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Health Minister Karl Lauterbach to hold news conference on COVID-19 situation, vaccination campaign.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to announce road motor vehicles figures for November.

WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department to announce gross domestic product for Q3.

SPORTS

ISTANBUL - Following Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 17 games in basketball, 2021-22 regular season reaches midway.