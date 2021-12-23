Press agenda on December 23

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend consultation and evaluation meeting with mayors in capital’s Kizilcahamam district.

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend virtual International Security Academy organized by International Relations Association.

ANKARA - Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to stem new omicron coronavirus variant.

MONTENEGRO

PODGORICA - Following visit of Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop to capital, where he is set to hold joint press conference with his Montenegrin counterpart Aleksa Becic, and will meet President Milo Djukanovic and Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to hold annual year-end news conference.

MOSCOW – Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to take part in meeting of commission on Russians living abroad.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA -Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry to announce international investment position for October.

ANKARA - Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati to chair 2nd meeting of Financial Stability Committee.

WASHINGTON - US Labor Department to announce initial jobless claims.

WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department to announce personal income, spending for November.

BRUSSELS - European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) to release commercial vehicles registration figures for November.