Press agenda on December 28

TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend Turkey's Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK) and Turkish Academy of Sciences (TUBA) awards ceremony.
ANKARA - Erdogan to receive Albania's Parliament Speaker Lindita Nikolla.
ANKARA - Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop to hold meeting with Nikolla.
ANKARA - Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to stem new omicron coronavirus variant.
KOSOVO
PRISTINA - Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar to separately meet his counterpart Armend Mehaj, country's President Vjosa Osmani, and Prime Minister Albin Kurti.
RUSSIA
ST. PETERSBURG – President Vladimir Putin to hold informal annual summit of Commonwealth of Independent States.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to reveal international reserves and foreign currency liquidity for November.