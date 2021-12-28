Press agenda on December 28

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend Turkey's Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK) and Turkish Academy of Sciences (TUBA) awards ceremony.

ANKARA - Erdogan to receive Albania's Parliament Speaker Lindita Nikolla.

ANKARA - Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop to hold meeting with Nikolla.

ANKARA - Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to stem new omicron coronavirus variant.

KOSOVO

PRISTINA - Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar to separately meet his counterpart Armend Mehaj, country's President Vjosa Osmani, and Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

RUSSIA

ST. PETERSBURG – President Vladimir Putin to hold informal annual summit of Commonwealth of Independent States.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to reveal international reserves and foreign currency liquidity for November.