Press agenda on December 3

TURKEY
ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend recruitment event of disabled teachers, publicity meeting of action plan for barrier-free life.
US
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on November jobs report.
WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Antony Blinken to participate in Reuters NEXT Virtual Global Conference.
BELARUS
MINSK – Following ongoing migrant crisis at Belarus-Poland border.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute (Turkstat) to announce consumer price index for November.
LONDON – London-based IHS Markit to announce EU services PMI for November.
LUXEMBOURG – European statistical office Eurostat to announce retail sales for October.
WASHINGTON – US Department of Labor to announce nonFofarm payrolls, unemployment rate for November.