Press agenda on December 3

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

Press agenda on December 3

TURKEY

ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend recruitment event of disabled teachers, publicity meeting of action plan for barrier-free life.
 

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on November jobs report.

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Antony Blinken to participate in Reuters NEXT Virtual Global Conference.

BELARUS

MINSK – Following ongoing migrant crisis at Belarus-Poland border.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute (Turkstat) to announce consumer price index for November.

LONDON – London-based IHS Markit to announce EU services PMI for November.

LUXEMBOURG – European statistical office Eurostat to announce retail sales for October.

WASHINGTON – US Department of Labor to announce nonFofarm payrolls, unemployment rate for November.

Hüseyin Demir

Hüseyin Demir

Editör

YORUM EKLE
Gönder