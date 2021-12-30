Press agenda on December 30

TURKEY



ANKARA - Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to stem new omicron coronavirus variant.



ANKARA (AA) - Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli to plant 252 millionth sapling as part of Turkey's massive forestation campaign launched in November.



US



WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to speak over phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.



ECONOMY



ANKARA - Turkey's economic confidence for December to be revealed by TurkStat.



ANKARA - US Labor Department to announce initial jobless claims.