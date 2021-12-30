Press agenda on December 30

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

TURKEY

ANKARA - Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to stem new omicron coronavirus variant.

ANKARA (AA) - Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli to plant 252 millionth sapling as part of Turkey's massive forestation campaign launched in November.

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to speak over phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkey's economic confidence for December to be revealed by TurkStat.

ANKARA - US Labor Department to announce initial jobless claims.

