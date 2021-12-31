Press agenda on December 31

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

TURKEY

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend general assembly of businesspeople's group ASKON at Ciragan Palace and participate in commemoration of late journalist Hasan Karakaya at Halic Congress Center.

ANKARA - Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to stem new omicron coronavirus variant.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release foreign trade statistics for December.

