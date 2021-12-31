TURKEY
ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend general assembly of businesspeople's group ASKON at Ciragan Palace and participate in commemoration of late journalist Hasan Karakaya at Halic Congress Center.
ANKARA - Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to stem new omicron coronavirus variant.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release foreign trade statistics for December.
Press agenda on December 31
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
TURKEY
YORUM EKLE