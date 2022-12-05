Press agenda on December 5

US

WASHINGTON – Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to address Center for Strategic and International Studies on role his agency plays in defending against current, future security threats.

NEW YORK – UN Security Council to convene to discuss efforts to ensure accountability for crimes committed by Daesh/ISIS.

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in EU-US Trade and Technology Council ministerial meeting.

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to deliver speech at conference titled "Türkiye's Entrepreneurial and Humanitarian Foreign Policy."

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU – Accompanied by the top brass of the Turkish Armed Forces, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.

GERMANY

BERLIN – Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet with representatives of 40 biggest companies at German stock exchange.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – EU ban on seaborne Russian crude oil to start.

UK

LONDON – UK ban on British ships, services facilitating maritime transport of Russian crude oil to start.

SWEDEN

STOCKHOLM – Stockholm International Peace Research Institute to release annual report on 100 top arms producers.

ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to release inflation figures.

LUXEMBOURG – Eurostat to share retail trade data.