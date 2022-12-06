Press agenda on December 6

ALBANIA

TIRANA - EU-Western Balkans summit to be held in Albanian capital.

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu to hold joint press conference.

US

WASHINGTON - US Special Envoy for Yemen Timothy Lenderking to testify before House Foreign Affairs Committee panel.

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden to travel to Phoenix, Arizona to visit Taiwanese-owned facility manufacturing computer chips.

WASHINGTON - Voters in US state of Georgia to take part in key run-off election between US Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin co-host the 2022 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) consultations at the Department of State.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to hold meeting on situation in Ukraine.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU - Accompanied by the top brass of the Turkish Armed Forces, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar to follow Distinguished Observer Day activities of Türkiye-Azerbaijan joint drill.

UK

LONDON - Scottish Affairs Committee to hold session with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Scottish defense.

FINLAND

HELSINKI - Finland to mark its declaration of independence from Russia in 1917.

THE ECONOMY

BERLIN - Destatis to share Germany’s factory orders data.

PARIS - OECD to release inflation figures.