Press agenda on December 6

TURKEY

ANKARA - Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to study and contain new omicron coronavirus variant.

QATAR

DOHA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pay official visit to Qatar to attend the 7th meeting of Supreme Strategic Committee between two countries, on invitation of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

DOHA - Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold meeting with Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani ahead of meeting.

US

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet with Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai at State Department.

BELARUS

MINSK - Following ongoing migrant crisis at Belarus-Poland border.

THE ECONOMY

ISTANBUL - International two-day economic event Bosphorus Summit to be organized in Turkish metropolis Istanbul with high-level participation.