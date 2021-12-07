Press agenda on December 7

QATAR
DOHA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, attend 7th meeting of Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee, visit Qatar-Turkish Joint Force Command.
TURKEY
ANTALYA – Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum to attend opening of 22nd meeting of Contracting Parties to Barcelona Convention (COP22) in Antalya, to hold bilateral meetings and talks.
ANKARA – Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to study and stem new omicron coronavirus variant.
US / RUSSIA
WASHINGTON / MOSCOW – US President Joe Biden to hold video call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
GERMANY
BERLIN – Leaders of Germany's center-left, liberal and environmentalist parties to sign coalition agreement to form country's new government.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW – Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with his Chadian counterpart Mahamat Zene Cherif.
BELARUS
MINSK – Following ongoing migrant crisis at Belarus-Poland border.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA – Turkish airport authority to release airport traffic figures for November.
ANKARA – Treasury and Finance Ministry to share cash realizations data for November.
LUXEMBOURG – European statistical department to share GDP and unemployment figures for third quarter.
WASHINGTON – US Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis to announce trade balance for October.