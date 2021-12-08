Press agenda on December 8

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend 40th provincial muftis consultation meeting at Presidential Complex. Erdogan is also due to chair Cabinet meeting.

ANKARA - Following worldwide pandemic situation, efforts to study and stem new omicron coronavirus variant.

US

WASHINGTON - Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s security adviser, to speak on US foreign policy at Defense One summit.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Parliament to elect country’s next chancellor. Social Democrat Olaf Scholz is expected to be sworn In as Germany’s new chancellor.

RUSSIA

SOCHI - President Vladimir Putin to hold talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Putin is also due to meet with participants of Congress of Young Scientists.

MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet separately with 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission, Secretary-General of Organization of Black Sea Economic Cooperation Lazar Comanescu.

BELARUS

MINSK - Following ongoing migrant crisis at Belarus-Poland border.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to reveal health and education expenditure figures for 2020.

WASHINGTON - US Labor Department to announce job openings for October.