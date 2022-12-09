Press agenda on December 9

TÜRKİYE

ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev to discuss bilateral ties, regional and global developments.

SPAIN

ALICANTE - Leaders of MED-9 countries to hold summit in Portugal.

ALICANTE - Leaders of France, Spain and Portugal to hold meeting on BarMar pipeline project.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - EU health and justice ministers to hold meetings.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to host Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

UK

LONDON - Medical journal The Lancet to release report linking racism, xenophobia, and discrimination with health disparities across the world.

US

WASHINGTON – Bureau of Labor Statistics to issue monthly release on price changes for domestic producers of goods and services.

KYRGYZSTAN

BISHKEK – Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting.