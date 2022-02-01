Press agenda on February 1

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

TURKIYE

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to receive Lebanese premier Najib Mikati. Leaders to hold joint news conference after one-on-one talks and delegation-level talks.

US

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet Greek Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides.

NEW YORK - Russia's envoy at UN Vasily Nebenzia to address news conference on program of work for month of February as Russia takes over one-month presidency of UN Security Council.

UKRAINE

KYIV - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit Ukraine.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to receive Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to have phone talk with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

THE ECONOMY

ISTANBUL - Istanbul Chamber of Industry to release Manufacturing PMI for January.

LONDON - London-based IHS Markit to announce Eurozone Manufacturing PMI for January.

LUXEMBOURG - European Statistical Institute (Eurostat) to announce Eurozone unemployment rate for December.

LONDON - London-based IHS Markit to announce US Manufacturing PMI for January.

WASHINGTON - US Labor Department to announce JOLTS Job Openings for December.

