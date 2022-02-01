Press agenda on February 1

TURKIYE



ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to receive Lebanese premier Najib Mikati. Leaders to hold joint news conference after one-on-one talks and delegation-level talks.

US



WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet Greek Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides.



NEW YORK - Russia's envoy at UN Vasily Nebenzia to address news conference on program of work for month of February as Russia takes over one-month presidency of UN Security Council.



UKRAINE



KYIV - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit Ukraine.



RUSSIA



MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to receive Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.



MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to have phone talk with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



THE ECONOMY



ISTANBUL - Istanbul Chamber of Industry to release Manufacturing PMI for January.



LONDON - London-based IHS Markit to announce Eurozone Manufacturing PMI for January.



LUXEMBOURG - European Statistical Institute (Eurostat) to announce Eurozone unemployment rate for December.



LONDON - London-based IHS Markit to announce US Manufacturing PMI for January.



WASHINGTON - US Labor Department to announce JOLTS Job Openings for December.