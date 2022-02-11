Press agenda on February 11

TURKIYE

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to receive Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States.

ANKARA - Ceremonial sendoff for second shipment to aid Afghan people of over 920 tons of humanitarian aid collected under auspices of state-run Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu to meet with British counterpart Ben Wallace.

GERMANY

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to deliver speech in Federal Council (Bundesrat).

ROMANIA

BUCHAREST - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to hold news conference following visit to military base.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to release balance of payment figures for December.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release turnover, retail sales, and industrial production indices for December.