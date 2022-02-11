Press agenda on February 11

TURKIYE
ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to receive Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States.
ANKARA - Ceremonial sendoff for second shipment to aid Afghan people of over 920 tons of humanitarian aid collected under auspices of state-run Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu to meet with British counterpart Ben Wallace.
GERMANY
BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to deliver speech in Federal Council (Bundesrat).
ROMANIA
BUCHAREST - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to hold news conference following visit to military base.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to release balance of payment figures for December.
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release turnover, retail sales, and industrial production indices for December.