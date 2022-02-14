Press agenda on February 14

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

ABU DHABI - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in United Arab Emirates.

TURKIYE

ANKARA - Following Russia-Ukraine border tensions as many countries urge their nationals to leave Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion.

US

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to host virtual COVID-19 Small Group Minister Meeting at State Department.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Munich Security Conference's chairman Wolfgang Ischinger to hold press conference.

UKRAINE

KYIV - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss ways to find diplomatic solution to crisis with Russia.

