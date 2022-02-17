Press agenda on February 17

TURKIYE
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend appointment ceremony of disabled public employees and chair meeting of provincial heads of his Justice and Development (AK) Party.
ANKARA - Following Russia-Ukraine border tensions as many countries urge their nationals to leave Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio.
MOSCOW - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to pay 2-day visit.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - EU leaders to hold informal meeting to discuss recent tensions with Russia, ahead of today’s EU-African Union (AU) summit.
BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to hold news conference after North Atlantic Council’s meeting with Georgian and Ukrainian defense ministers.
BRUSSELS - Second day of NATO defense ministers' meeting. Turkiye is represented by Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to release Short Term External Debt Statistics for December.
ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to reveal international reserves and foreign currency liquidity for January.
WASHINGTON - US Labor Department to announce weekly initial jobless claims.