Press agenda on February 17

TURKIYE

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend appointment ceremony of disabled public employees and chair meeting of provincial heads of his Justice and Development (AK) Party.

ANKARA - Following Russia-Ukraine border tensions as many countries urge their nationals to leave Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio.

MOSCOW - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to pay 2-day visit.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - EU leaders to hold informal meeting to discuss recent tensions with Russia, ahead of today’s EU-African Union (AU) summit.

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to hold news conference after North Atlantic Council’s meeting with Georgian and Ukrainian defense ministers.

BRUSSELS - Second day of NATO defense ministers' meeting. Turkiye is represented by Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to release Short Term External Debt Statistics for December.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to reveal international reserves and foreign currency liquidity for January.

WASHINGTON - US Labor Department to announce weekly initial jobless claims.