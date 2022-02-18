Press agenda on February 18

TURKIYE
ANKARA - Following Russia-Ukraine border tensions as many countries urge their nationals to leave Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion.
GERMANY
MUNICH - Turkiye's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar to address at Defense Policy and Innovation Forum as part of Munich Security Conference.
MUNICH - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will open 58th Munich Security Conference, an annual meeting of global leaders on international security policy.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to meet with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.
MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - Second day sessions of EU-African Union Summit to be held.
ECONOMY
ANKARA -Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges to share data for January of established and liquidated companies.
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release house sales figures for January.
ANKARA - TurkStat to announce consumer confidence index for February.
ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to reveal international investment position for Q4.