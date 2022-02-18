Press agenda on February 18

TURKIYE

ANKARA - Following Russia-Ukraine border tensions as many countries urge their nationals to leave Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion.

GERMANY

MUNICH - Turkiye's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar to address at Defense Policy and Innovation Forum as part of Munich Security Conference.

MUNICH - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will open 58th Munich Security Conference, an annual meeting of global leaders on international security policy.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to meet with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - Second day sessions of EU-African Union Summit to be held.

ECONOMY

ANKARA -Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges to share data for January of established and liquidated companies.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release house sales figures for January.

ANKARA - TurkStat to announce consumer confidence index for February.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to reveal international investment position for Q4.