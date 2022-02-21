Press agenda on February 21

SENEGAL



DAKAR – Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to be welcomed by his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall. Erdogan and Sall to attend Turkiye-Senegal Business Forum and have one-on-one meeting at Republic Palace. After signing bilateral agreements, Erdogan and Sall to hold joint press conference and attend working lunch between the delegations.



TURKIYE



ANKARA - Following Russia-Ukraine border tensions as many countries urge their nationals to leave Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion.



GEORGIA



TBILISI - Turkiye’s Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop to separately meet Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.



RUSSIA



MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to meet with Russian Paralympic team and to chair meeting with government members.



MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.



BELGIUM



BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers to meet for discussion on Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to be part of meeting.



THE ECONOMY



PARIS - Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development to announce G20 countries' GDP figures for 2021.



ANKARA – Turkiye's Culture and Tourism Ministry to announce foreign tourist arrival figure for January.