SENEGAL
DAKAR – Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to be welcomed by his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall. Erdogan and Sall to attend Turkiye-Senegal Business Forum and have one-on-one meeting at Republic Palace. After signing bilateral agreements, Erdogan and Sall to hold joint press conference and attend working lunch between the delegations.
TURKIYE
ANKARA - Following Russia-Ukraine border tensions as many countries urge their nationals to leave Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion.
GEORGIA
TBILISI - Turkiye’s Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop to separately meet Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to meet with Russian Paralympic team and to chair meeting with government members.
MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers to meet for discussion on Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to be part of meeting.
THE ECONOMY
PARIS - Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development to announce G20 countries' GDP figures for 2021.
ANKARA – Turkiye's Culture and Tourism Ministry to announce foreign tourist arrival figure for January.
Press agenda on February 21
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
