Press agenda on February 22

SENEGAL

DAKAR – Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend inauguration of chancery building of Turkish Embassy in Dakar.

DAKAR – Erdogan also to attend inauguration of Senegal Stadium and lunch given by Senegalese President Macky Sall in honor of heads of state visiting in country for launching of stadium.

UKRAINE

KYIV – Following developments after Russia recognizes Ukraine’s breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states.

US

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba amid rising tensions over eastern Ukraine.

GERMANY

BERLIN – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin for talks on bilateral relations, international issues.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Central Bank to reveal capacity utilization rate for manufacturing sector in February.

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to announce sectoral confidence indices for February.

WASHINGTON – Research group Conference Board to announce US consumer confidence in January.